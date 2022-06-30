Brother gave such a gift of marriage to sister that everyone became emotional

In Chennai, a brother gave such a gift of marriage to his sister, which is being discussed fiercely. The brother gifted his sister an effigy of the dead father. Seeing the effigy of the father in the midst of the crowd, the sister started crying bitterly.

| Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 01:28 PM IST

