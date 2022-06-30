NewsVideos

Brother gave such a gift of marriage to sister that everyone became emotional

In Chennai, a brother gave such a gift of marriage to his sister, which is being discussed fiercely. The brother gifted his sister an effigy of the dead father. Seeing the effigy of the father in the midst of the crowd, the sister started crying bitterly.

|Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 01:28 PM IST
In Chennai, a brother gave such a gift of marriage to his sister, which is being discussed fiercely. The brother gifted his sister an effigy of the dead father. Seeing the effigy of the father in the midst of the crowd, the sister started crying bitterly.

All Videos

Explained | How women can track their menstrual cycle on WhatsApp?
Explained | How women can track their menstrual cycle on WhatsApp?
Sweden and Finland will join NATO!
2:36
Sweden and Finland will join NATO!
What did Kangana say on Uddhav Thackeray after his resignation?
4:34
What did Kangana say on Uddhav Thackeray after his resignation?
Shinde became active after Uddhav's resignation
7:21
Shinde became active after Uddhav's resignation
Fadnavis and Shinde became active to form the government
24:13
Fadnavis and Shinde became active to form the government

Trending Videos

Explained | How women can track their menstrual cycle on WhatsApp?
2:36
Sweden and Finland will join NATO!
4:34
What did Kangana say on Uddhav Thackeray after his resignation?
7:21
Shinde became active after Uddhav's resignation
24:13
Fadnavis and Shinde became active to form the government
Chennai vaishnavi viral video,Dulhan Ka Video,Chennai me bhai behan ka emotional video,Chennai emotional video,marriage Chennai emotional video,sister marriage Chennai emotional video,Chennai emotional video viral,Chennai,chennai rally,chennai pride parade news,Chennai vaishnavi marraige viral video,Chennai vaishnavi marraige,Chennai News,Chennai latest viral video,Chennai updates,