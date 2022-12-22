NewsVideos
BSF Foils Pakistan Infiltration Attempt by Destroying Drone Spotted Near Farm in Tarn Taran

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 10:48 AM IST
Pakistan's drone destroyed by BSF in Punjab's Tarn Taran. A drone was recovered from farm on Wednesday night in an attempt to infiltrate.

