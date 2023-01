videoDetails

BSF Foils Pakistan's Drone Conspiracy In Amritsar's Kassowal, Siezes 1 Kg Heroin

| Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

BSF has seized a drone and 1 kg heroin consignment from Kassowal village that comes under Ajnala. According to BSF officials, drone movement was seen in village Kassowala on the night of December 31.