BSP chief Mayawati seeks judicial probe into violence at Delhi and Aligarh

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on December 16 asked the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh Government to hold a “high-level judicial” probe into the incidents of violence that took over the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in universities in Delhi and Aligarh. #CAAProtest #CABProtest #CAB #JamiaProtest #Mayawati