BSP supremo Mayawati snaps SP-BSP alliance

A day after Mayawati hinted at severing ties with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in wake of the drubbing SP-BSP-RLD alliance suffered in the Lok Sabha election, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief today declared, “Our relation isn’t only for politics, it’ll continue forever.” Watch this video to know more.