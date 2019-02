Budget 2019: 12 crore farmers to get direct benefit from "PM Kisan programme"

The government has made a historic plan called the PM Kisan programme. Those small farmers who have less than two acres will get a support of Rs. 6,000, said Piyush Goyal while delivering the Budget speech in Parliament. This amount will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of farmers in three instalments of Rs. 2,000.