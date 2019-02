Budget 2019: Big push for farmers, Rs 6000 per year support through PM Kisan Yojana

Goyal announced that the government will provide assured income support to small and marginal farmers, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has been approved. Under the scheme, small farmers have up to 2 hectare land will get direct income support of Rs 6000 per year. This income support will be transferred directly into the bank account of beneficiary farmers in three installments of Rs 2000 each and it will be totally funded by government of India.