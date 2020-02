Budget 2020: Over 100 lakh crore to be spent in building modern infrastructure | Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday while presenting the Union Budget 2020 allocates 100 lakh Crore rupees to build modern infrastructure. The government has decided to invest more than Rs 100 lakh crore on building modern infrastructure in the next 5 years with a special emphasis on connectivity.