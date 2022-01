Budget 2022: What are the small and medium business owners expecting from Budget 2022?

#AskYourFinanceMinister: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2022-23 on February 1. This will be fourth time that Ms Sitharaman will present the budget. Meanwhile Small, Medium Businesses are also expecting some changes in this budget. Let us know the business sector's expectations from this year's budget.