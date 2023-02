videoDetails

Budget 2023: Metro work going on in 27 cities: President Draupadi Murmu. Latest Hindi News

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 04:59 PM IST

President Draupadi Murmu said, 'In the last 8 years, the metro network in the country has increased more than three times. Today, work on trains is going on in 27 cities. Similarly, more than 100 new waterways across the country will help in rejuvenating the transport sector in the country.