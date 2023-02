videoDetails

Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman mentions special reward for farmers,says, 'Farmers will get digital training'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the budget for the year 2023. During this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke a lot about the farmers. He said, 'Farmers will get digital training'. Watch Nirmala Sitharaman's full speech in Hindi.