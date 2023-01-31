videoDetails

Budget 2023: President Draupadi Murmu addressed the Parliament, counted the achievements of the Central Government

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

President Draupadi Murmu said, 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana has saved crores of poor people of the country from becoming poorer, they have saved 80 thousand crore rupees from being spent. In 7 decades, water connections had reached about 3.25 crore households in the country. About 11 crore families have been connected with piped water in three years under the Jal Jeevan Mission.