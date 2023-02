videoDetails

Budget 2023: President Draupadi Murmu Praises Government,says,'My Government Is Corruption-Free'

| Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 01:19 PM IST

President Draupadi Murmu has praised the central government during the speech ahead of budget session of the Parliament House. Draupadi Murmu said, 'Our government is the fastest decision-making government. This government is a government that respects honesty. This government is a government free from corruption. Know what Draupadi Murmu said.