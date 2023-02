videoDetails

Budget 2023: Shipra Walia comments on concessions in economic budget,says,'Every sector will get it'

| Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

Budget 2023 will be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am today. CA and Lawyer Shipra Walia had an exclusive conversation with Zee News ahead of the budget. On the question of concessions in the budget, she said, 'This is a post pandemic and pre election budget. Concessions will be given.