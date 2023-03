videoDetails

Budget Session 2023: Lok Sabha proceedings adjourn till 12 noon

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

In the second phase of the budget session, once again the proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned amid heavy uproar. On the other hand, the proceedings of Rajya Sabha are still going on. Know in detail in this report which issues are being discussed in the Rajya Sabha proceedings.