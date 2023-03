videoDetails

Budget Session 2023: Opposition issues notice over Adani Issue in Rajya Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

Budget Session of parliament will commence for the fourth day today. During this, the possibilities of uproar are being expressed once again today. Opposition has issued notice for discussion on Adani issue in Rajya Sabha. On the other hand, the opposition parties are going to hold a meeting today. This meeting will be held at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's house.