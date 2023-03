videoDetails

Budget Session 2023: Opposition parties to hold meeting again today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

The meeting of opposition parties will be held again on the fourth day of the second phase of the budget session of Parliament. This meeting will be held in the office of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. During this, a strategy will be chalked out to surround the government in the House.