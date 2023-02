videoDetails

Budget Session 2023: Opposition to Attack Government Over Adani issue

| Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

Today is the fourth day of Budget Session of the parliament. There are chances of uproar in Parliament even today. Opposition will again try to corner the government on the issue of Adani. This decision has been taken in the meeting of the opposition party in which 16 parties were present.