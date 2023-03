videoDetails

Budget Session 2023: PM Modi holds important meeting with Union ministers

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

Today is the fourth day of the second phase of the budget session of Parliament. During this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an important meeting with the Union Ministers. Many veterans including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju were involved in this meeting. Know in detail in this report what happened in this meeting.