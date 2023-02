videoDetails

Budget Session 2023: President Draupadi Murmu leaves for Sansad Bhavan

| Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

Budget session of Parliament is going to start today. President Draupadi Murmu will address 2023's budget session for the first time. Regarding this, President Murmu's convoy has left for Parliament House from Rashtrapati Bhavan. There are chances of uproar in the budget session. Aam Aadmi Party and BRS are going to boycott the President's address during the budget session.