videoDetails

Budget Session: Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till 2 pm

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

Ruckus continues in the Parliament over the insult of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the proceedings of the Lok Sabha have been adjourned till 2 pm. Earlier, while giving a statement in the Lok Sabha, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that Rahul Gandhi should come to the House and apologize.