Budget Session: Opposition raises slogans amid proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

|Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Budget Session's Second phase saw huge ruckus today. Opposition raised slogans of 'We want GPC' over JPC demand of Adani issue.

Bulldozer razes shooter Ghulam's house in Prayagraj
15:3
 Bulldozer razes shooter Ghulam's house in Prayagraj
Doctors hold protest against Right To Health Bill in Jaipur
3:58
Doctors hold protest against Right To Health Bill in Jaipur
Amritpal Seach Still Underway, What Has Been The Story So Far?
Amritpal Seach Still Underway, What Has Been The Story So Far?
Islamabad High Court Makes big revelation in its report, Imran Khan's life in danger
6:24
Islamabad High Court Makes big revelation in its report, Imran Khan's life in danger
Bulldozer Action against Atiq Ahmad's shooters' house
19:20
Bulldozer Action against Atiq Ahmad's shooters' house

