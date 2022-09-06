Bulldozer action on Lucknow's Levana Hotel

A massive fire broke out at Levana Hotel in the Hazratganj area of ​​Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. It has been found in the investigation that necessary rules were not followed in building the hotel and now preparations have started to demolish this hotel.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 03:26 PM IST

