Bulldozer demolition of a non government madrasa imparting training to zihadis

Taking major action in Morigaon, Assam, the administration has demolished the non-government madrassa. This madrasa is being accused of giving jihadi training.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

