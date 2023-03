videoDetails

Bulldozer run at the house of Atique Ahmed's financier

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 06:18 PM IST

Today again bulldozer action is being taken in Prayagraj. The house of Atiq Ahmed's financier is being demolished. Bulldozer can run today at the house of Atiq Ahmed's henchman Guddu Muslim.