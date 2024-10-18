videoDetails

High Alert in Bahraich!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 18, 2024, 10:14 AM IST

Tension persists after violence in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh... So the police is preparing to take action against the accused under NSA... Watch the full report in 1 minute... UP police took major action in the Bahraich violence case... Ram Gopal Mishra was shot dead in Maharajganj here... Rinku alias Sarfaraz and Talib, accused of Ram Gopal's murder, were shot during a police encounter... Police have arrested both of them and sent them to the hospital... Preparations are on to take action against the accused under NSA... Let us tell you that both the accused were trying to flee to Nepal... Meanwhile, the police stopped them and the accused started firing at the police... Police has arrested five accused so far...