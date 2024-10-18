Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2808394https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/high-alert-in-bahraich-2808394.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

High Alert in Bahraich!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Tension persists after violence in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh... So the police is preparing to take action against the accused under NSA... Watch the full report in 1 minute... UP police took major action in the Bahraich violence case... Ram Gopal Mishra was shot dead in Maharajganj here... Rinku alias Sarfaraz and Talib, accused of Ram Gopal's murder, were shot during a police encounter... Police have arrested both of them and sent them to the hospital... Preparations are on to take action against the accused under NSA... Let us tell you that both the accused were trying to flee to Nepal... Meanwhile, the police stopped them and the accused started firing at the police... Police has arrested five accused so far...

All Videos

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali reaches out to Bishnoi
Play Icon00:58
Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali reaches out to Bishnoi
Top 50 News Today: Headlines of the day
Play Icon03:24
Top 50 News Today: Headlines of the day
Astrology Today: What does your horoscope say today?
Play Icon07:44
Astrology Today: What does your horoscope say today?
Somy Ali Requests Zoom Call with Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Play Icon48:01
Somy Ali Requests Zoom Call with Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
DNA: Terrifying Images from the Yamuna in Delhi
Play Icon03:57
DNA: Terrifying Images from the Yamuna in Delhi

Trending Videos

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali reaches out to Bishnoi
play icon0:58
Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali reaches out to Bishnoi
Top 50 News Today: Headlines of the day
play icon3:24
Top 50 News Today: Headlines of the day
Astrology Today: What does your horoscope say today?
play icon7:44
Astrology Today: What does your horoscope say today?
Somy Ali Requests Zoom Call with Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
play icon48:1
Somy Ali Requests Zoom Call with Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
DNA: Terrifying Images from the Yamuna in Delhi
play icon3:57
DNA: Terrifying Images from the Yamuna in Delhi
NEWS ON ONE CLICK