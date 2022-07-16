NewsVideos

Bundelkhand Expressway Inauguration: Expressway built in 28 months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bundelkhand Expressway in a program organized in Jalaun, UP. This express record was completed in 28 months. The distance from Delhi to Chitrakoot will be covered by this expressway in just 7 hours. This expressway is 296 km long.

Jul 16, 2022
