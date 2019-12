CAA protest: Jamia girl students returning home due to insecure environment

Students of JMI had protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and National Register of Citizens (NRC) following which the scores of protesters and policemen were injured in the fray that besieged the university. On December 16 many students mostly girls were seen leaving the Jamia campus due to unsafe environment. #CAAProtest #CAB #JamiaProtest