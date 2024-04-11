Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ram Kishore Shukla makes huge claim ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Ram Kishore Shukla has made a huge claim. As per latest reports, Mhow BJP leader Ram Kishore Shukla said that in the 2023 assembly elections, RSS leaders had asked him to contest the elections on Congress ticket as part of planning.

All Videos

AI Robot Waiter Shocks Internet: Serving Food At Restaurant, Real or Fake? Watch Now
Play Icon00:23
AI Robot Waiter Shocks Internet: Serving Food At Restaurant, Real or Fake? Watch Now
Ayesha Khan's Good Deed: Helping An Auto Driver In Need
Play Icon00:18
Ayesha Khan's Good Deed: Helping An Auto Driver In Need
S Jaishankar makes stern remark on Terrorism
Play Icon01:08
S Jaishankar makes stern remark on Terrorism
Elon Musk to visit India soon
Play Icon01:19
Elon Musk to visit India soon
Diljit Dosanjh Credits Ed Sheeran For Singing In Punjabi
Play Icon00:26
Diljit Dosanjh Credits Ed Sheeran For Singing In Punjabi

Trending Videos

AI Robot Waiter Shocks Internet: Serving Food At Restaurant, Real or Fake? Watch Now
play icon0:23
AI Robot Waiter Shocks Internet: Serving Food At Restaurant, Real or Fake? Watch Now
Ayesha Khan's Good Deed: Helping An Auto Driver In Need
play icon0:18
Ayesha Khan's Good Deed: Helping An Auto Driver In Need
S Jaishankar makes stern remark on Terrorism
play icon1:8
S Jaishankar makes stern remark on Terrorism
Elon Musk to visit India soon
play icon1:19
Elon Musk to visit India soon
Diljit Dosanjh Credits Ed Sheeran For Singing In Punjabi
play icon0:26
Diljit Dosanjh Credits Ed Sheeran For Singing In Punjabi