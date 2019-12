CAA protests: Locals and protestors gather outside Jamia Millia Islamia, protests may begin soon

Earlier on December 15 students staged strong protests in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh against the amended Citizenship Act approved by the Parliament. A day later crowds of locals and protesting students gather outside Jamia and protests may begin soon again. #CAAProtests #CAB #JamiaProtests