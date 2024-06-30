videoDetails

Bulldozers demolish 6 properties in UP as authorities act

Sonam | Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 11:12 PM IST

Rajneeti: Life has become difficult for mafia, goons and criminals in Yogi government. Every day, due to his action, a picture of the destruction of some mafia or goon comes to the fore. Similar pictures have come from Moradabad to Bareilly. Where the Yogi Adityanath government has shown such a bulldozer action on mafia and goons. In front of which the criminals are trembling. They are pleading for mercy. And now they must be wondering why they committed the mistake even by mistake.