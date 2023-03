videoDetails

Can Ukraine like war start in Taiwan?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

Chinese President Xi-Jinping went on a 3-day visit to Russia. When Jinping went, he had taken the proposal of peace. But, the western countries rejected this plan of China. At the same time, alarm bells have rung in Taiwan. Ukraine-like war can start in Taiwan.