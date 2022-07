Canada: Embassy in action over demolition of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Toronto

There is a case of damage to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Richmond Hill City, Canada. India has expressed displeasure over this incident.

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 04:57 PM IST

