Rajasthan: Pulwama Martyrs Family stages protest demanding compensation for deceased

| Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 09:45 AM IST

In Rajasthan, Pulwama relatives have been sitting on a dharna for the last 10 days. In fact, the families of the Pulwama martyrs are demanding compensation for their deaths. Along with this, they are also pleading to install the statues of the martyrs. In this connection, they are continuously demanding to meet the CM and are sitting on dharna.