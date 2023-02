videoDetails

Case of massive fire come to light in Dhanbad, Jharkhand

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 09:24 AM IST

A case of massive fire has come to light in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. So far 14 people have died in the massive fire at Ashirwad Tower Apartments. The dead include 10 women and 3 children. The PMO has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each.