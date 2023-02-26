NewsVideos
videoDetails

CBI arrested Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 10:47 PM IST
Today, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi CM Manish Sisodia was called by the CBI for questioning. After a long interrogation of 8 hours in the case of liquor scam, he has now been arrested.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Big disclosure in Prayagraj murder case
26:45
Baat Pate Ki: Big disclosure in Prayagraj murder case
CM Kejriwal's tweet on the arrest of Manish Sisodia
2:18
CM Kejriwal's tweet on the arrest of Manish Sisodia
Deshhit: Will PM Modi become a peacemaker in Russia-Ukraine war?
22:5
Deshhit: Will PM Modi become a peacemaker in Russia-Ukraine war?
Taal Thok Ke: Congress session, tension with 'Modi-BJP'?
1H7:15
Taal Thok Ke: Congress session, tension with 'Modi-BJP'?
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI in Delhi liquor policy case | Zee News English
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI in Delhi liquor policy case | Zee News English

Trending Videos

26:45
Baat Pate Ki: Big disclosure in Prayagraj murder case
2:18
CM Kejriwal's tweet on the arrest of Manish Sisodia
22:5
Deshhit: Will PM Modi become a peacemaker in Russia-Ukraine war?
1H7:15
Taal Thok Ke: Congress session, tension with 'Modi-BJP'?
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI in Delhi liquor policy case | Zee News English
Manish Sisodia,manish sisodia news,Delhi liquor policy,liquor policy delhi,liquor policy in delhi,new liquor policy in delhi,Liquor policy,manish sisodia latest,manish sisodia latest news,Deputy CM Manish Sisodia,manish sisodia cbi,cbi raids manish sisodia,delhi liquor policy case,manish sisodia CBI raid,cbi raid on manish sisodia,manish sisodia over cbi raids,cbi summons manish sisodia,Delhi excise policy,manish sisodia latest news today,