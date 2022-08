CBI arrests TMC's Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

Big action has been taken against the TMC leader in the case of cattle smuggling. CBI has arrested Anubrata Mondal from his house.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

Big action has been taken against the TMC leader in the case of cattle smuggling. CBI has arrested Anubrata Mondal from his house.