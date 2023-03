videoDetails

CBI inquiry ends with Rabri Devi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

Today the CBI team reached the house of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi for raid and now the questioning is over. This action was taken in the case of job in exchange of land. Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and her daughter Misa Bharti are accused in this case.