CBI intensified its investigation against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

CBI has intensified its investigation against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. CBI will also search the bank lockers of Manish Sisodia.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 01:33 PM IST

CBI has intensified its investigation against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. CBI will also search the bank lockers of Manish Sisodia.