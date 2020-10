CBI investigation intensifies 25 thousand crore land scam in Jammu and Kashmir

Petitioner Ankur Sharma of Ikkjutt Jammu organization alleged that the ground scam caused an estimated loss of Rs 25,000 crore to the state exchequer. The BJP on Monday termed the alleged Roshni land scam as "one of the biggest land scams" in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.