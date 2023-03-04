NewsVideos
videoDetails

CBI present Manish Sisodia in court today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
The bail application of Manish Sisodia, arrested in the alleged excise case, may be heard today. After the five-day remand period of CBI ends, Sisodia will be produced in the court on March 4.

