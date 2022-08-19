CBI Raid on Manish Sisodia: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri raised serious questions on the excise policy

BJP's reaction is also coming on the CBI raid on the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Talking to Zee News, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri raised questions on the excise policy of the Kejriwal government.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 04:43 PM IST

