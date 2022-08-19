NewsVideos

CBI Raid on Manish Sisodia: CBI raid continues for 5 and a half hours

The CBI raid at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's house is going on for the last five and a half hours. Meanwhile, the CBI has seized many important documents. Now the Damocles sword is hanging over the head of Manish Sisodia.

|Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 03:33 PM IST
The CBI raid at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's house is going on for the last five and a half hours. Meanwhile, the CBI has seized many important documents. Now the Damocles sword is hanging over the head of Manish Sisodia.

