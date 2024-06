videoDetails

Know all about Nagastra 1 Drone

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 09:48 AM IST

Nagastra 1 drone against China Pakistan: Indian Army has got such power with which now the Lanka of terror will be destroyed. Indian Army is receiving the first consignment of indigenously made suicide drone Nagastra-1. Nagastra-1 drone is being considered as the enemy's weapon. This is a drone which has the capability to destroy the enemy base.