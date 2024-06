videoDetails

1.5 Year Old Child falls into borewell in Gujarat

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 09:42 AM IST

Amreli Borewell Rescue: Once again a case of an innocent child falling into a borewell has come to light in Gujarat. A little girl of a laborer fell into a deep borewell in Suragapara village of Amreli district. Administration teams reached the spot after receiving information and started rescue operations. Oxygen has been supplied to keep the innocent alive. Know what is the whole matter.