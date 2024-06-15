Advertisement
India to participate in Ukraine Peace Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 09:40 AM IST
India will participate in Ukraine summit. India will send a delegation to the conference. Let us tell you that Switzerland will host the conference.

