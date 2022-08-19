CBI Raid on Manish Sisodia’s House

CBI raids are going on at the house of the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for the last two hours. Manish Sisodia has said that it is unfortunate that those who do good work are harassed. CM Arvind Kejriwal has said that we will cooperate in the investigation.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

