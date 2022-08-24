NewsVideos

CBI Raids Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav's Mall In Gurugram

Raids have started not only in Bihar but also in Gurugram. CBI raids Tejashwi Yadav's mall in Gurugram near Delhi. Questions are also being raised on the timing of this raid amid the floor test in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

|Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 01:06 PM IST
