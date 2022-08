CBI raids residence of RJD MLC Sunil Singh in Patna

Before the floor test in Bihar assembly, CBI raids the house of RJD's MLC Sunil Singh. Questions are being raised about the timing of the raid.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

