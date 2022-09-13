NewsVideos

CBI raids underway at 33 locations across country in J&K sub-inspector recruitment Scam case

CBI is conducting raids at 33 places across the country in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir Police recruitment scam today. These raids are going on at the place of J&K SSB chairman Khalid Jehangir and other accused including controller Ashok Kumar.

|Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 02:04 PM IST
